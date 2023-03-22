Continent 8 targets Asian expansion with latest appointments

Global network solutions provider Continent 8 Technologies is expanding its team in Asia with two new appointments.

Lalaine Vidal joins as business development manager and Christopher Caturay as technical solutions architect, with both to be based out of the Philippines and responsible for supporting the company’s growing customer base across the region.

The hires form part of a wider push in Asia, where Continent 8 already offers infrastructure, connectivity and security solutions to a range of customers in iGaming via network points of presence in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Manila, Singapore and Taipei.

“The opportunity to join Continent 8 was one I simply couldn’t turn down,” said Vidal. “It is the leading infrastructure provider in the industry, and I am looking forward to using my experience in sales and marketing to drive the business forward and further establish its presence and customer base across Asia.”

Caturay said: “Asia presents unique challenges when it comes to infrastructure and cyber security. I’m excited to be working for a business that has a comprehensive and unique solution for businesses targeting the Asian market.”

Commenting on the appointments, Continent 8 Technologies managing director for Asia Pacific, Peter Williams, said: “Lalaine and Christopher are great talents and are a brilliant addition to the Continent 8 team in Asia. This is an important market for us and one where we have ambitious growth plans that we are actively deploying.

“Lalaine will play a vital role in introducing more businesses to Continent 8 and the award-winning solutions that we provide, while Christopher will ensure that customers are deploying the right products and services for their organisation. This localised approach, along with having feet on the ground, is what makes Continent 8 the go-to infrastructure and security provider for companies targeting Asia and other markets around the world.”

Continent 8 is also continuing its growth strategy in North America by launching additional site service capabilities in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico.

The company launched its initial services in Iowa in 2019, Illinois in 2020, and Kansas and Louisiana in 2021, providing its managed service offerings to these markets along with in-state connectivity and infrastructure. It opened its first site in Puerto Rico in 2022.

Each of these five markets now has an additional Continent 8 site, offering secondary and disaster recovery solutions. This adds to Continent 8’s existing multi-site in-state infrastructure capability in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey (Atlantic City), and Pennsylvania.

All the company’s sites connect to its unique global private network that spans more than 90 locations globally across four continents, including 25 US states.

"Data center resilience is an important consideration for infrastructure planning," said Continent 8 chief product officer Justin Cosnett. "We also know that regulators across various states want to see licensed operators deliver resilient and reliable services to customers and partners. “We have built our offering so that operators and suppliers to the industry can use our diverse MPLS-connected backbone to create disaster recovery, backup or even active-active capabilities to guarantee availability.

“Multi-site in-state infrastructure also allows Continent 8 to offer its own inclusive off-site backup service via our regulated Public iGaming Cloud solution. Ultimately, we’re providing the very best infrastructure solutions so that customers can concentrate on what they do best - focus on the success of their business.”