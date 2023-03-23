Soft2Bet brings in David Yatom as general counsel

iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has strengthened its regulatory and compliance team with the appointment of David Yatom as general counsel.

Yatom joins the company from DraftKings, where he served as senior legal director for the past three years, having previously spent five years as general counsel of GamingTech, a subsidiary of SBTech, prior to its acquisition by DraftKings.

He is tasked with leading Soft2Bet’s legal and compliance initiatives and continuing to promote the company’s strategy of expansion and focus on regulated markets, as well as playing a vital role in outlining Soft2Bet’s corporate and commercial strategy.

“I am excited to join Soft2Bet. During its relatively short time of operation, Soft2Bet managed to position itself as a key player in the online gambling industry,” Yatom said of his new role.

“The company has an amazing group of professional, enthusiastic and dedicated individuals that give Soft2Bet capability and potential to become one of the most significant players in the online gaming industry. I strongly believe in the company’s unique product, technology and innovative capability.”

Soft2Bet chief executive Uri Poliavich said that Yatom will provide “exceptional guidance and insights that will enhance our existing legal advisory services. He understands the core values of Soft2Bet and will lead our presence in the industry.”