This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

Soft2Bet brings in David Yatom as general counsel

23rd March 2023 9:09 am GMT
Red Tiger

iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has strengthened its regulatory and compliance team with the appointment of David Yatom as general counsel.

Yatom joins the company from DraftKings, where he served as senior legal director for the past three years, having previously spent five years as general counsel of GamingTech, a subsidiary of SBTech, prior to its acquisition by DraftKings.

He is tasked with leading Soft2Bet’s legal and compliance initiatives and continuing to promote the company’s strategy of expansion and focus on regulated markets, as well as playing a vital role in outlining Soft2Bet’s corporate and commercial strategy.

“I am excited to join Soft2Bet. During its relatively short time of operation, Soft2Bet managed to position itself as a key player in the online gambling industry,” Yatom said of his new role.

“The company has an amazing group of professional, enthusiastic and dedicated individuals that give Soft2Bet capability and potential to become one of the most significant players in the online gaming industry. I strongly believe in the company’s unique product, technology and innovative capability.”

Soft2Bet chief executive Uri Poliavich said that Yatom will provide “exceptional guidance and insights that will enhance our existing legal advisory services. He understands the core values of Soft2Bet and will lead our presence in the industry.” 

Related Tags
DraftKings iGaming Soft2Bet Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, PopOK Gaming, Betsoft and more

Octoplay games go live in Europe with Soft2Bet

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet and more

Soft2Bet goes live in Denmark with Betinia

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO and more

Soft2Bet brings in Ed Clark as head of sportsbook

Soft2Bet brings in Aspire Global’s Yoel Zuckerberg to lead product team

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

Green Jade debuts Arcade Lobby with Soft2Bet’s Betinia brand

Soft2Bet expands platform with Gaming Realms integration

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Soft2Bet approved to expand into Ireland

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

digitain
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
Atomic Slot Lab
Greentube
Astropay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO