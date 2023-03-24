This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Ainsworth adds Novomatic deputy chairman to board of directors

24th March 2023 8:56 am GMT
Sydney-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) has expanded its board with the appointment of Haig Asenbauer as a non-executive director.

Asenbauer is currently a partner of Austrian law firm Asenbauer Rechtsanwaelte in Vienna, and also serves as deputy chairman on the supervisory board of Novomatic, AGT’s majority shareholder.

He will hold office until AGT’s 2023 Annual General Meeting later this year, where he will retire and stand for re-election in accordance with the company’s constitution.

Given his relationship with Novomatic, AGT said that strict governance protocols will be initiated to ensure Asenbauer does not participate in any matters that could be perceived to be a conflict of interest.

“We welcome Dr Asenbauer as a non-executive director of AGT,” said chairman Danny Gladstone. “Given his extensive knowledge of international gaming gained through his experience at Novomatic AG we believe he will complement the board’s current skills and provide added value to board deliberations.”

Shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX:AGI) closed 2.25 per cent higher at AUD$0.91 per share in Sydney Friday.

