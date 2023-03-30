Affinity Interactive adds Butera and Egnor to leadership team

Affinity Interactive is bolstering its senior management team with the addition of Scott Butera and Brad Egnor.

Butera previously served as president of Fubo Gaming and will join Affinity Interactive on April 1 as chief executive of the company’s Sports Information Group (SIG) subsidiary.

Egnor joins Affinity on the same date as chief marketing officer, having previously held similar roles at San Manuel Casino and Resorts World NYC.

“Affinity Interactive is thrilled to welcome Scott and Brad to our leadership team, and we are certain that they will be valuable additions in helping us create deeper customer engagement and further captivate diverse audiences,” said Andrei Scrivens, chief executive of Affinity Interactive (AI).

“As AI continues to lead the way in meeting the growing demand for online gaming products and omni-channel casinos, Scott and Brad bring relevant skills, networks and experiences that will inform our business strategy. We look forward to taking AI’s digital marketing performance to the next level and providing customers with a truly exceptional gaming experience.”

Butera will be responsible for forming key partnerships and ventures that leverage SIG’s Daily Racing Form content and brand, as well as overseeing the expansion of AI’s advance-deposit and sports wagering capabilities.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic, well-respected company and look forward to working closely with Andrei, Jim, Brad and the entire Affinity Interactive team to continue building on Sports Information Group’s world class digital offering,” said Butera. “The industry is at a turning point, and AI is at the forefront of the next frontier where media, technology and gaming come together to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. DRF’s content and brand is unparalleled, and I could not be more excited to bring to life their potential in new ways for the entire AI platform.”

In his new role as chief marketing officer, Egnor will be responsible for enhancing AI's digital performance marketing capabilities across its business units, including casino, Daily Racing Form, and DRF Bets.

“Affinity Interactive is a clear leader in today’s gaming ecosystem and I am excited to join the AI team as we build on the company’s continued momentum,” Egnor said of his new role. “Together, we will continue to grow each platform’s dedicated following and foster even stronger customer relationships across the AI network to drive the company to new heights.”