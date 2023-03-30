Light & Wonder names new managing director of gaming for Americas

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has appointed Niaz Nejad as managing director of gaming for the Americas.

Nejad will join the supplier later this year, once her non-compete period ends, having most recently served as senior vice president and head of marketing for US and Canada for rival Aristocrat Gaming.

Prior to Aristocrat, she served as chief operating officer for the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Niaz within our industry for many years, and I know her values, industry and business experience, as well as her people-centric leadership approach are the perfect fit for our team,” said Light & Wonder CEO of Gaming Siobhan Lane.

“As we continue to grow in the Americas, and around the world, I can think of no one better than Niaz to help strategically lead us in the right direction.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.45 per cent higher at $58.21 per share in New York Wednesday.