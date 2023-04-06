This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger

Digitain promotes Grigor Asoyan to deputy CEO of technology

6th April 2023 9:18 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Armenia-headquartered iGaming software solutions provider Digitain has promoted Grigor Asoyan to the new role of group deputy CEO of technology.

Asoyan has been with the supplier for more than ten years in senior technology roles, including chief technology officer for the past five years.

“Grigor has demonstrated strong leadership and vision to our business throughout the last decade,” said Digitain founder Vardges Vardanyan. “As we expand our global reach in new and existing markets, his contribution to technology and solutions will further consolidate our market position as a leading iGaming provider.”

Commenting on his promotion, Asoyan said: “I’m delighted in this new role within the business. Digitain has been a great brand to be part of over the last ten years and has experienced growth in all areas of its operations across multiple global markets.

“I will look forward to this next part of my journey with the brand. We have been and will continue to focus on new experiences, innovations, and the latest digital technologies for all our partners and customers to ensure we continue empowering your success within the iGaming supply chain.”

Related Tags
Casino Digitain iGaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Digitain unveils new live casino division Imagine Live

Digitain appoints Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer

Digitain names Simon Westbury as CEO of Sport Generate

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Playtech and more

Digitain promotes Armine Sirunyan to Group COO

Moobifun names Jérôme-Olivier Falcon as new CEO

Luís Figo joins Digitain as official brand ambassador

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, Habanero, Digitain and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Digitain expands live casino offering with TVBET integration

Digitain brings in Peter Nolan as Strategic Consultant

Uplatform
Amusnet
Evoplay
Atomic Slot Lab - BRAGG
Betsoft
digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger