Woodbine Entertainment begins search for new CEO

Woodbine Entertainment has begun the search for a new chief executive after long-serving CEO Jim Lawson announced that he will be stepping down from his role after eight years with the company.

“On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to thank Jim for his strong unwavering and impactful leadership to both Woodbine Entertainment and the Ontario horse racing industry over the last 15 years,” said Hugh Mitchell, chair of Woodbine Entertainment’s board of directors. “Jim has made lasting contributions that will undoubtedly benefit the organisation and industry for decades.”

“The Board’s Succession Committee is working diligently and is confident that we will be successful in finding the next CEO who will continue to build on our positive momentum,” added Mitchell.

During his tenure, Lawson secured a $105m funding agreement with the Ontario Government and established Woodbine Mohawk Park as the top harness racetrack in North America, bringing Standardbred racing to Woodbine Mohawk Park year-round.

Lawson, who has been the CEO of the company since 2015 said: “Being CEO of Woodbine Entertainment has been a great honour and passion for me. On a personal level I have truly enjoyed my time leading the organisation, I am so grateful for the incredible people that I have the hour of working with but it’s now time to spend more time with my family.”

“During my time with Woodbine we have become a multi-dimensional organisation, having expanded our scope and reputation as a world leader in dual-breed horse racing, while working to drive new revenues that will continue to support the Ontario horse racing industry for decades to come,” continued Lawson.

The company added that Lawson will be associated with Woodbine in a senior role that will be announced in due course.