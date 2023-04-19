This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Mindway AI announces dual hires

19th April 2023 7:11 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Safer gambling solution Mindway has strengthened its senior management team with ex-Gamban and USAbility appointments.

Mindway has brought in Stephen Aupy as business development manager, a role which will see him lead the company in its planned growth and expansion.

Aupy joins the company from safer gambling solutions provider Gamban where he was the VP of strategic partnerships and business development manager.

Niamh Gallagher has joined Mindway as its social media and marketing manager, having previously served as head of marketing at consultancy USAbility.

On the dual appointment, Mindway CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard said: “I’d officially like to welcome Niamh and Stephen to the team and say how thrilled we are to have you both on board. This is a huge milestone for Mindway AI as we continue our journey to becoming a major force for player protection in the global gambling industry.”

