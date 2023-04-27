This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Flutter Entertainment names John Bryant as next Chair

27th April 2023 9:44 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment
Pragmatic Solutions

Flutter Entertainment has named John Bryant as the company’s next chair to replace Gary McGann.

Bryant will join the board of directors of Flutter Entertainment as non-executive director and chair designate today and will assume the role of chair from 1 September.

He will also be appointed to the nomination and renumeration committees of the board, and he will become chair of the nomination committee on 1 September.

“We are delighted to announce John's appointment as chair. John has had a stellar career in Kellogg Company, one of the most internationally renowned companies in the world. He brings with him an enormous wealth of leadership experience in strategic, financial, and operational matters,” said Flutter chairman Gary McGann, who is stepping down after eight years as chairman.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of this very special company and I wish John every success as he joins the board at this pivotal point in Flutter’s evolution. I will use my remaining period as chair to ensure a seamless transition to John.”

Bryant served as chairman and CEO of Kellogg’s between 2011 and 2017 and currently serves as a non-executive director at Ball Corporation, Compass Group and Coca-Cola European Partners.

“I am very excited to succeed Gary as chair of Flutter,” Bryant said of his appointment. “I look forward to working with Peter [Jackson] and the management team to grow the business and to take advantage of the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson commented: “I would like to thank Gary for the contribution he has made to Flutter over his nine years as non-executive director, eight of which were as chair. He has helped steer the business through an exceptional period of growth. I am very much looking forward to working with John. His experience will be invaluable as Flutter continues to execute its growth strategy.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.03 per cent lower at 15,875.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

