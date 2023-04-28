UK Tote strengthens leadership team

The UK Tote Group has made changes to its senior management team with Joe Knapman named chief commercial officer of international and Dave Hammond appointed chief commercial officer for the UK.

In his new role Knapman will be responsible for driving the performance of the company’s international B2B business, which has seen significant growth over the last three years with expansion into South Africa, Hong Kong and the US.

Kanpman has been with The Tote since May 2020 as international partnership director and then as commercial director.

Meanwhile, Hammond joins The Tote with 25 years of experience in the gambling sector, having held various senior operational roles at Inspired Gaming, Paddy Power and Betfair.

He also served as chief commercial officer of SBTech and most recently worked at DraftKings as senior vice president.

“I am delighted to welcome Dave to the Tote. As we continue to execute our growth strategy for the business and following three years of significant expansion within international markets with many more opportunities on the horizon, we now have two extremely strong leaders focused on driving the commercial performance of our international and UK business,” said Alex Frost, UK Tote Group chief commercial officer.

On his new appointment, Dave Hammond said: “I am excited to be joining the company and working alongside Alex, Jon and the wider team as we continue to grow the Tote within the UK market.

“I have watched with interest as the team has revitalised the Tote over the last few years and hope my experience from a number of different roles across the industry will positively support the next phase of the Tote’s growth cycle.”