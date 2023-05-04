EveryMatrix names new finance chief

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has appointed Gonzalo De Osma Bucero as chief financial officer (CFO).

Bucero brings a wealth of experience to the company, having spent 16 years at Codere managing large-scale finance and business projects, including the recent SPAC agreement to spin off its online division to be listed in New York.

The newly appointed CFO will split his time between Malta and Romania.

“EveryMatrix is a high growth business and we have huge plans that we are constantly executing, therefore we needed the best and most experienced finance expert to join us on this journey, so we’re delighted to have secured Gonzalo’s services,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes.

“We spent a significant amount of time identifying the best candidate for this crucial role and Gonzalo stood head and shoulders above the rest. His vast experience and knowledge at Codere within demanding regulated markets, in retail and online and across a wide variety of areas will be invaluable and I’m confident he will be a huge asset.”

Bucero said of his new role: “I’m thrilled to join Ebbe, the management team and the business at such an exciting time for EveryMatrix.

“The plans he has outlined made my decision to join an easy one, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the team and every element of this great business so we can achieve the ambitious but achievable goals we have set ourselves.”