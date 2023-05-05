This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

Xpoint names Manu Gambhir as CEO

5th May 2023 8:31 am GMT
Playtech

Miami-based geolocation specialist Xpoint has appointed Manu Gambhir as its new chief executive to replace Marvin Sanderson, who will now focus on leading the company’s business development.

Gambhir previously served as president of enterprise software at Games 24x7, a real-money gaming company in India, and CEO of Thrive Gaming, which developed Wynn Resorts' strategy and initial product for online gaming in New Jersey.

He also previously founded two digital gaming platforms, Kismet Studios (acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald) and Ryzing (acquired by RockYou).

He takes over as CEO from Xpoint co-founder Sanderson, who has served as CEO since January 2020.

“Manu is the ideal leader to guide Xpoint in the next stage of its journey from scrappy disrupter to a trusted industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him aboard,” said Xpoint director David VanEgmond of Bettor Capital. “His deep understanding, experience and relationships across the real-money gaming market will accelerate the rapid growth and traction Xpoint has experienced in the past year.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gambhir said: “I am committed to growing Xpoint into a leading geolocation provider for real-money gaming and other regulated industries that need this technology. I look forward to working with Marvin and the entire Xpoint team to bring an innovative and extremely reliable solution to real-money gaming operators.

“As we look out to the near future, we see tremendous potential to harness location data to provide AI-driven insights that will allow our clients to better understand their customers to drive engagement and retention.”

Xpoint is currently authorized to offer its services in ten US states, which includes temporary online gaming software service provider licenses in Michigan and Indiana, with further applications pending in a number of North American jurisdictions.

Related Tags
Casino Geolocation iGaming Slots Sports Betting United States Xpoint
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Federal court backs Xpoint in GeoComply patent infringement case

Xpoint enters Tennessee and agrees Underdog Fantasy partnership

Xpoint secures approval to operate in Ohio

GeoComply and Xpoint head to court over IP infringement allegations

Xpoint looks to accelerate growth with new funding round

Future Anthem completes Series A funding round

digitain
Coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Playtech
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar