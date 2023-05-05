Xpoint names Manu Gambhir as CEO

Miami-based geolocation specialist Xpoint has appointed Manu Gambhir as its new chief executive to replace Marvin Sanderson, who will now focus on leading the company’s business development.

Gambhir previously served as president of enterprise software at Games 24x7, a real-money gaming company in India, and CEO of Thrive Gaming, which developed Wynn Resorts' strategy and initial product for online gaming in New Jersey.

He also previously founded two digital gaming platforms, Kismet Studios (acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald) and Ryzing (acquired by RockYou).

He takes over as CEO from Xpoint co-founder Sanderson, who has served as CEO since January 2020.

“Manu is the ideal leader to guide Xpoint in the next stage of its journey from scrappy disrupter to a trusted industry leader, and we are excited to welcome him aboard,” said Xpoint director David VanEgmond of Bettor Capital. “His deep understanding, experience and relationships across the real-money gaming market will accelerate the rapid growth and traction Xpoint has experienced in the past year.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gambhir said: “I am committed to growing Xpoint into a leading geolocation provider for real-money gaming and other regulated industries that need this technology. I look forward to working with Marvin and the entire Xpoint team to bring an innovative and extremely reliable solution to real-money gaming operators.

“As we look out to the near future, we see tremendous potential to harness location data to provide AI-driven insights that will allow our clients to better understand their customers to drive engagement and retention.”

Xpoint is currently authorized to offer its services in ten US states, which includes temporary online gaming software service provider licenses in Michigan and Indiana, with further applications pending in a number of North American jurisdictions.