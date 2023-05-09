Catena Media brings in interim CFO

Stockholm-listed online gaming affiliate Catena Media has appointed Erik Edeen as interim chief financial officer (CFO).

Edeen returns to Catena Media on 22 May, having previously served as interim CFO of the company in 2019.

He takes over from Peter Messner, who has served as CFO since April 2020 and will be stepping down in early June following a handover period.

Edeen brings over 16 years of experience to the role, having held financial management positions at ICA Gruppen AB and Investor AB.

“I’m excited to welcome Erik as our interim CFO,” said Catena Media chief executive Michael Daly. “His long professional career and past experience of Catena Media will make him a valuable member of the executive management team.”

Shares in Catena Media plc (STO:CTM) were trading 2.04 per cent lower at SEK26.84 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.