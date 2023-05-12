Kambi strengthens LatAm commercial team

Sportsbook technology provider Kambi has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of Camilo Millon as sales director LatAm.

Millon will oversee the supplier’s commercial expansion throughout the Latin America region and most recently served as head of sales for LatAm and Spain at virtual sports specialist Kiron Interactive.

“We are delighted to welcome Camilo to the Kambi team during what is an incredibly exciting time for the business,” said Kambi senior vice president of sales Sarah Robertson. “The proven track record and commercial experience he brings will be immensely valuable as we look to build on our momentum throughout Latin America and beyond.”

Commenting on his new appointment Millon said: “I am very pleased to have joined Kambi, the world’s leading provider of next generation sports betting entertainment.

“The company already has an extensive footprint in Latin America and I am excited to help take this to the next level, growing the business throughout the region and capitalising on the spread of sports betting regulation.”

Kambi currently powers Colombian market leaders BetPlay and RushBet, and recently entered into a partnership with Brazilian daily fantasy sports operator Rei do Pitaco.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading marginally lower by 0.28 per cent at SEK211.80 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.