This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

Kambi strengthens LatAm commercial team

12th May 2023 9:43 am GMT

Sportsbook technology provider Kambi has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of Camilo Millon as sales director LatAm.

Millon will oversee the supplier’s commercial expansion throughout the Latin America region and most recently served as head of sales for LatAm and Spain at virtual sports specialist Kiron Interactive.

“We are delighted to welcome Camilo to the Kambi team during what is an incredibly exciting time for the business,” said Kambi senior vice president of sales Sarah Robertson. “The proven track record and commercial experience he brings will be immensely valuable as we look to build on our momentum throughout Latin America and beyond.”

Commenting on his new appointment Millon said: “I am very pleased to have joined Kambi, the world’s leading provider of next generation sports betting entertainment.

“The company already has an extensive footprint in Latin America and I am excited to help take this to the next level, growing the business throughout the region and capitalising on the spread of sports betting regulation.”

Kambi currently powers Colombian market leaders BetPlay and RushBet, and recently entered into a partnership with Brazilian daily fantasy sports operator Rei do Pitaco.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading marginally lower by 0.28 per cent at SEK211.80 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
Kambi Latin America Retail Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Bally’s sees first quarter revenue near $600 million mark

Kambi extends Paf sportsbook deal

Kambi initiates share buyback

Bally’s partners Kambi and White Hat to relaunch sportsbook

Kambi shares dip as Q1 profit slides 40%

Kambi extends sportsbook deal with Colombia’s Corredor Empresarial

Puerto Rico issues nine sports betting licences

Kambi enters Wisconsin with Potawatomi sportsbook deal

Kambi benefits from strong Q4 to report 2% revenue growth in 2022

Kambi seals retail sportsbook deal with del Lago Casino in New York

Kambi extends Sun International sportsbook deal in South Africa

Kambi enters Ohio with Miami Valley Gaming retail sportsbook deal

Kambi to continue sportsbook partnership with Rush Street Interactive

Kambi seals Brazilian online sportsbook deal with Rei do Pitaco

New leadership for Great Canadian as Anfinson named CEO

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar