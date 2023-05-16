Paris Smith steps down after 17 years as Pinnacle CEO

Online betting and gaming operator Pinnacle has begun the search for a new chief executive to replace Paris Smith, who has stepped down after seventeen years in the role.

Smith has led Pinnacle since August 2006 and will now transition into an advisory role with the company.

“I am excited for this new challenge as this will allow me to explore some new opportunities and strategic projects alongside Magnus Hedman [Pinnacle chairman and shareholder] - while still remaining close to the strategy and support of the beloved Pinnacle team,” said Smith. “Throughout my time at Pinnacle, the company has grown in both scope and size, often seeing opportunities to be a market leader.

“My passion for the industry and the people in the industry will never leave me. I have focused on building a diverse and experienced management team within Pinnacle that allows me to move into this next phase of my career with the confidence that Pinnacle is in good hands.”

Hedman commented: “In her time at Pinnacle, the company has grown in both scope and size, tackling the evolution of the global sports betting market and carving new market leading paths. She has built a diverse and experienced executive management team that allows her to move into this next phase of her career with the confidence that Pinnacle is in good hands.

“There is no question that Paris Smith leaves a lasting legacy in her time as Pinnacle’s CEO, and we thank her for all that she has done. We are excited to be with her as she continues to blaze new trails in what is already a Hall of Fame career.”