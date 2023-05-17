This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

Wizard Games names Benedict McDonagh as new MD

17th May 2023 11:36 am GMT
Evolution

NeoGames-owned game development studio Wizard Games has appointed Benedict McDonagh as its new managing director.

McDonagh takes over from Joey Hurtado, who had been in the role for 18 months and helped launch the Wizard Games brand as part of Pariplay.

McDonagh brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and joins from Green Jade Group, which he co-founded five years ago and where he served as CEO. He has also held senior roles at Mr Green, PokerStars and Betfair.

“Our studio division Wizard Games continues to make great strides in regulated markets all over the world and this progress is down to the quality of people we are able to bring into the business,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “Benedict’s vast industry experience will provide great benefits for Wizard Games® and we believe he will be a superb addition to the team.”

McDonagh is the latest senior hire at Wizard Games, and follows the appointments of Simon Jagdhar as director of game studio and Yoganand Aiyadurai as director of game technology.

“Wizard Games has ambitions to make a major splash in regulated markets around the world and I’m delighted to get the chance to be a part of that story,” said McDonagh. “I aim to use all the know-how I have accumulated in my career to take the studio to the next level, so that we can make a real impact with operators and players globally.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming NeoGames Pariplay Slots Wizard Games
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt and more

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, BF Games, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Ezugi, Red Tiger, CreedRoomz and more

Pariplay expands in Ontario through Caesars launch

Pariplay goes live with DraftKings in New Jersey

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Light & Wonder and more

Wizard Games bolsters senior leadership team

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n GO, Big Time Gaming and more

Pariplay expands US presence with Caesars Sportsbook in New Jersey

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Betsoft, Greentube and more

coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
Indigo Magic
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar