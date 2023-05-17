Wizard Games names Benedict McDonagh as new MD

NeoGames-owned game development studio Wizard Games has appointed Benedict McDonagh as its new managing director.

McDonagh takes over from Joey Hurtado, who had been in the role for 18 months and helped launch the Wizard Games brand as part of Pariplay.

McDonagh brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and joins from Green Jade Group, which he co-founded five years ago and where he served as CEO. He has also held senior roles at Mr Green, PokerStars and Betfair.

“Our studio division Wizard Games continues to make great strides in regulated markets all over the world and this progress is down to the quality of people we are able to bring into the business,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “Benedict’s vast industry experience will provide great benefits for Wizard Games® and we believe he will be a superb addition to the team.”

McDonagh is the latest senior hire at Wizard Games, and follows the appointments of Simon Jagdhar as director of game studio and Yoganand Aiyadurai as director of game technology.

“Wizard Games has ambitions to make a major splash in regulated markets around the world and I’m delighted to get the chance to be a part of that story,” said McDonagh. “I aim to use all the know-how I have accumulated in my career to take the studio to the next level, so that we can make a real impact with operators and players globally.”