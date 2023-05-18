Jogo Global adds Patrick Southon as a director

Casino games and platform supplier Jogo Global has strengthened its board with the appointment of Patrick Southon as a non-executive director.

The appointment sees the co-founder of online gaming businesses Cashcade and Gaming Realms reunite with his former business partner Simon Collins, who has served as non-executive chair of Jogo Global since 2021 and now becomes executive chairman.

“Jogo Global is developing a track record for the highly effective development and delivery of niche gaming products,” said Collins. “My time as non-executive chairman has been very fruitful, and I’m thrilled to now become executive chairman at the beginning of this promising new chapter.”

Collins and Southon will support chief executive David Marcus and chief technology officer Tiago Luz Pinto in the ongoing development of the business.

Southon said: “Operators worldwide are seeing the benefits of the Jogo Global offering and it’s a great time to join this talented and fast-growing team.”

Pictured left to right: David Marcus (CEO), Simon Collins (Executive Chairman), Patrick Southon (Non Exec Director) and Tiago Luz Pinto (CTO)