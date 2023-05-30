Bragg Gaming nominates three new directors to Board

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has nominated Kent Young, Don Robertson and Ron Baryoseph for election to its Board of Directors to replace three existing directors.

The three new nominees will replace existing directors Paul Godfrey (chairman), Paul Pathak and Rob Godfrey, who have each opted not to stand for re-election to the company’s Annual General Meeting on 22 June.

Paul Godfrey has served as chair of the Board since January 2021, and has entered into a 24-month consulting agreement under which he will provide the company with advisory services.

Paul Pathak and Rob Godfrey have both served on the Board and various committees of the Board since 2019

“The company sincerely thanks Messrs. Godfrey, Pathak, and Godfrey for their significant contributions and guidance to the company,” said Bragg Gaming director and CEO Yaniv Sherman. “During their time on the Board, Bragg has transformed itself and become a global organization with a diverse platform of game development studios and leading technology.

“As directors, they played an important role in helping to expand our iGaming capabilities including through the acquisitions of Spin Games and Wild Streak Gaming, which have significantly enhanced our game development efforts and provided an important foundation for our North American expansion which is successfully diversifying our business. More recently, they have helped foster our successful content-led focus which has seen Bragg begin to deliver proprietary and exclusive third-party content to a growing roster of iGaming operators around the globe.”

Young has been in the gaming sector for more than 30 years, holding senior executive positions with Bragg and other prominent companies, including Aristocrat Technologies in Australia and America; and Aruze Gaming America. He also successfully founded, built, and sold two gaming technology companies – True Blue Gaming and Spin Games, which was acquired by Bragg last year.

Robertson has more than 25 years of corporate finance, risk management and governance experience, including stints at Scotiabank, Standard Chartered Bank and Credit Suisse, while Baryoseph has over 30 years of gaming experience in the North American land-based and online gaming sectors.

He is currently president of RBY Gaming, which provides distribution, sales and consulting services to companies including Playtech and Inspired among others. Prior to RBY Gaming, Baryoseph served as senior vice president of Amaya, which acquired The Stars Group and Cadillac Jack during his tenure.

Including the new nominees, there will be seven individuals nominated for election to the Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Kent Young, Don Robertson, and Ron Baryoseph to the Board,” continued Sherman. “We believe their collective gaming industry experience, relationships and expertise will provide a significant boost to our continued execution on our many B2B iGaming growth opportunities as we seek to deliver profitable revenue growth and increasing cash flow which will ultimately drive enhanced value for our shareholders.

“We are confident that the changes to the Board announced today will help take our company to the next level.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.67 per cent higher at CAD$4.51 per share in Toronto Monday.