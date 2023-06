Ontario-based horseracing and betting operator Woodbine Entertainment has named Michael Copeland as its next chief executive.

Copeland currently serves as president of commercial and will take over as CEO on 1 October to replace Jim Lawson, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down.

Copeland joined Woodbine in 2021 after holding various leadership roles in sports and entertainment, including president and CEO of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Toronto Argonauts from 2015 to 2018.

“We [...]