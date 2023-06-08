This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
William Hill’s Andrew Peat named MD of Rank Interactive

8th June 2023 10:01 am GMT
London-listed bingo and casino operator Rank Group has appointed Andrew Peat as managing director of its Rank Interactive division.

Peat will join Rank later this year from 888-owned William Hill, where he has served since 2018, most recently as sportsbook director for retail and online.

Based in Gibraltar, Peat will be responsible for developing and implementing Rank’s UK digital strategy and will report into Jon Martin, who is taking up his role as chief operating officer later this Summer. 

“Securing an operator of Andrew’s calibre is great news for Rank,” said Martin. “His experience in sports and gaming, along with his track record in delivering cross channel improvements at one of the biggest sportsbook brands in the UK bodes well for the important job he will soon be undertaking in Gibraltar.

“Rank Interactive has enjoyed significant growth recently and Andrew’s appointment will look to capitalise on the momentum we have in the business. I look forward to welcoming him when he joins us later this year.”

Commenting on his upcoming role Peat said: “The chance to join Rank at such a pivotal time for the digital business was too good an opportunity to turn down. The potential to build on the good work of recent years is huge, powered by Rank’s own proprietary technology and a first-class team of engaged colleagues in the Interactive team.

“My ambition to deliver an exceptional cross-channel experience for Rank customers in both gaming and sports is clearly shared by the team and I am looking forward to getting started.”  

Shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) were trading 1.01 per cent higher at 100.00 pence per share in London early Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Gibraltar iGaming Rank Group Rank Interactive Slots
