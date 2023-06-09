Janshen-Hahnraths Group CEO Jan Schiffelers to step down

Dutch gaming operator Janshen-Hahnraths Group has confirmed that long-serving CEO Jan Schiffelers is stepping down after more than twenty years in the role.

Janshen-Hahnraths is best known for its network of more than 30 Fair Play Casinos in the Netherlands, and was among the first licensees to secure approval to launch in the regulated Dutch iGaming market in 2021.

“Jan is stepping down as CEO after starting in this position in 2001. We thank him for his commitment and drive with which he led our company over all these years,” said Paulus Karskens, chairman of the supervisory board. “Under his management, he managed to further develop the Janshen-Hahnraths Group with its business units Fair Play Casino and Fair Play Online into a leading company in the Dutch gaming market.”

Commenting on his departure, Schiffelers said: “I look back gratefully on 22 years of steering and managing this wonderful company and can consider myself fortunate to have worked with many knowledgeable and driven employees and executives, a management team of experts and very committed Works Council members. Special thanks go to shareholders and the supervisory board for their always open and honest attitude.”

The operator has begun a search for a new CEO to take over when Schiffelers steps down with effect from 1 January 2024.

“Now is the right time for a new leader to take over the baton,” said Karskens. “We confidently look forward to finding a suitable successor who can successfully lead the company into the next phase of growth.”

Schiffelers will remain actively involved in the transition, including the handover to his successor.