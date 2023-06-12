This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
GamCare begins search for new CEO to replace Anna Hemmings

12th June 2023 11:19 am GMT
Britain’s leading problem gambling support organisation GamCare is looking for a new chief executive following the departure of Anna Hemmings.

Hemmings has stepped down after five years in the role, with chair of trustees Margot Daly moving into an executive role to work with GamCare’s management team while a new CEO is formally recruited.  

“It has been an enormous privilege to work in this fantastic charity over the last few years,” said Hemmings. “In that time, GamCare has changed in so many positive ways that mean that tens of thousands more people who need support are reached than five years ago.

“However, I feel the time is now right for me to move on and explore pastures new and I can be confident that I’m leaving the organisation well-equipped for a successful future. I’m very proud of both the services and the staff and culture at GamCare, and I would like to thank all my amazing colleagues and the phenomenal network of stakeholders for their dedication and support during my time as CEO.”

Daly said of Hemmings’ departure: “Anna has led the charity with great thought ​and has been a true champion of those with gambling issues. She leaves GamCare in a stronger position and has ensured that more people than ever before have been​, and can now be,​ helped.

“Her innovative approach to providing support in the way that people want and need has seen the utilisation of traditional channels and also development of new ​digital services that have​ - essentially and firmly ​put GamCare on the map. On behalf of the charity’s board, I would like to thank Anna most sincerely for everything she has achieved to bring GamCare to this point.”

Betting & Gaming Council (BGC) chair Brigid Simonds OBE added: “I want to thank Anna Hemmings for her excellent work and stewardship as CEO of GamCare. Her extensive experience of change management was central to GamCare’s expansion of its excellent services beyond the helpline to setting up treatment services across the UK. 

“Everyone at the BGC wants to thank Anna for her hard work and dedication and we all wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”

