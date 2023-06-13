This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Digitain names Martin Martirosyan as deputy CEO

13th June 2023 9:08 am GMT
Armenia-headquartered sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has strengthened its senior executive team with the appointment of Martin Martirosyan as deputy CEO.

Martirosyan has significant experience in corporate business, products and risk management, having served in a number of executive roles at HSBC Bank Armenia, as well as president of the board of Armenian British Business Chamber.

As part of the Digitain leadership team, he will report into founder Vardges Vardanyan. 

“We are delighted for Martin to join our senior leadership team,” said Vardanyan. “Our business continues to grow globally strategically across several multiple regulated markets.

“Martin, who has held senior corporate positions with HSBC, brings that wealth of experience as our group of companies expands and we service more B2C partner operators in regulated markets.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Martiorsyan said: “I’m honoured to join the Digitain Group as it expands its business operations within continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and beyond. The business is an example of a great organisation, people, and culture, and technology delivery which has been recognised with multiple international and local industry and business awards.

“I look forward to being part of this next period of Digitain’s growth story over the coming months and years ahead.”  

