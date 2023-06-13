Yggdrasil strengthens team with new chief games officer

Casino game developer Yggdrasil has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Mark McGinley as chief gaming officer.

McGinley brings more than 25 years’ of gaming experience to the role, most recently serving as CEO at FunFair Games.

Prior to that, he was director of game studios at Entain and program director at RNG Foundry. He has also held senior positions at operator Casumo and platform provider Odobo.

“It is perfect timing for Mark to join and head up our new Gaming unit at Yggdrasil, which will further strengthen our existing innovative and premium Global Roadmap Developments, as well as expand on the strategic product differentiation in tight collaboration with major industry operator partners,” said Yggdrasil CEO Björn Krantz. “I welcome Mark to Yggdrasil and to our senior management team, and very much look forward to working together to take our global growth ambitions to the next level.”

Commenting on his new role, McGinley said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining such an ambitious and forward- thinking business as Yggdrasil. I see huge potential ahead of us and I'm very confident we can move the business forward to compete at the highest level in the iGaming space.

“I'm truly excited about my new position and to be part of the exciting growth journey Yggdrasil embarked on 10 years ago.”