Light & Wonder strengthens iGaming leadership team

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has strengthened its iGaming executive leadership team with new promotions for Katie Byers and Daniel O'Donoghue.

Byers has been with Light & Wonder since joining as chief human resources officer (CHRO) for iGaming in September 2021, and has now been promoted to senior vice president of People Capability.

Meanwhile, O'Donoghue has been promoted to chief operating officer for iGaming, having been with the supplier since February 2022 as vice president of transformation.

Light & Wonder said that the senior promotions build on the company’s global growth strategy execution.

Commenting on the announcement Dylan Slaney, CEO iGaming at Light & Wonder, said: “Daniel and Katie have both delivered invaluable contributions to the business over the previous 12 months, and I’m thrilled to be recognizing their achievements and promoting these two invaluable members of our executive leadership team.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.43 per cent lower at $65.26 per share in New York Wednesday.