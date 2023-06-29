Codere Online names Michal Elimelech as new board member

New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Codere Online has appointed former 888 executive Michal Elimelech as a new board member.

Elimelech will be replacing Oscar Iglesias as one of four directors nominated by Codere Newco.

She is a seasoned executive with an extensive background in the gaming industry, bringing over 15 years’ experience at 888 Holdings, including head of US marketing, head of bingo, and head of developed markets EMEA, where she had full P&L responsibility across Europe, including Germany, the UK and Scandinavian markets.

During her time at 888, Elimelech played an instrumental role in the company’s successful expansion into the United States.

“We are thrilled to have Michal join our board,” said Codere Online chairman Patrick Ramsey. “Her experience in digital marketing and expanding businesses into new markets is a perfect fit for Codere Online as it continues to pursue its growth plans in Spain and Latin America.”

The board also extended its sincere appreciation to Iglesias for his “valuable contribution and dedication” during his tenure as board member and looks forward to continue working with him in his current executive role as CFO of Codere Online.

Shares in Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NASDAQ:CHRO) closed 4.78 per cent higher at $3.29 per share in New York Wednesday.