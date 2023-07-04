Light & Wonder CFO Connie James to step down next month

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has begun a search for a new chief financial officer (CFO) to replace Connie James, who will be leaving the company on 25 August.

James is stepping down as executive vice president, CFO, Treasurer and corporate secretary to pursue another opportunity that will allow her to further advance her long-term professional objectives outside the gaming industry.

She has been with the supplier (formerly Scientific Games) since January 2020, taking over as CFO in October 2021.

“Connie has played a key role in advancing Light & Wonder’s cultural and financial transformation, which has led to operational excellence, double-digit growth and a strengthened balance sheet,” said Light & Wonder CEO Matt Wilson. “She also helped us build a deep and talented finance team that will help provide a smooth transition to the next chapter of financial leadership within the Company.

“On behalf of the board and management team, I wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Light & Wonder’s board has initiated a search process to identify the company’s next CFO, and has retained a leading search firm to assist in evaluating both internal and external candidates for the role.

James will be replaced on an interim basis by senior vice president of corporate finance Oliver Chow.

Prior to joining Light & Wonder in October 2022, Chow spent five years in senior-level finance roles at Aristocrat, including as CFO for the Americas, EMEA and Customer Experience.

“We are pleased and fortunate to have a leader of Oliver’s caliber step into the role of interim CFO,” Wilson continued. “With more than 15 years of entertainment and gaming leadership experience and deep financial expertise, we are confident that Oliver is well-positioned to support the continued execution of our financial priorities while the Board conducts its search.”

Commenting on her departure, James said: “Serving alongside such a talented team has been a highlight of my career, and I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished together. We have scaled our business, evolved our capital allocation strategy and driven considerable efficiencies that have created a stronger, more flexible Light & Wonder.

“I am confident that Light & Wonder is well-positioned for continued success, and I am focused on ensuring a seamless transition over the coming months.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed marginally higher by 0.33 per cent at $68.99 per share in New York Monday.