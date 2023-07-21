BetGames hires Adam Lahouiri as head of product

Casino games provider BetGames has appointed Adam Lahouiri as head of product as the supplier looks to expand its content.

Lahouiri will be tasked with delivering innovative game styles to the market and leveraging his industry experience to support BetGames’ rollout of new content.

He joins BetGames from Entain, where he served as live casino commercial and product manager of UK brands. He also helped launch Ladbrokes’ live lobby platform, Game Show World, a concept that he curated alongside the Entain brand’s in-house product.

“Adam joining our team is a major boost to our ongoing product development efforts,” said BetGames chief product and business development officer Ian Catchick. “His skills and knowledge will be invaluable to the evolving demands of our goals to create new live and RNG content, both key areas that match the changing needs of our players while taking our existing products and developing them to further cement our status as the industry’s leading tier-one provider of bespoke studio content.

“We see his new role as a fantastic opportunity to significantly boost our efforts to drive growth and revenue - providing long-term, sustainable entertainment for players, as well as creating live dealer and betting games content that engages and excites like no other. Welcome aboard Adam,” he added.

Commenting on his new role Lahouiri said: “Joining a truly tier-one supplier brand like BetGames is an incredible opportunity for me to leverage my experience in creating just the same kind of content that they themselves have become renowned for.

“Having enjoyed a fantastic career in live gaming, I’ve gained a unique insight into the products that make the vertical tick and the players that enjoy them. I’m thoroughly looking forward to getting started on bringing all my knowledge to bear on BetGames’ exciting content plans and doing my part to keep it at the fore of Live Casino experiences.”