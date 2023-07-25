This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

FanDuel brings in Alison Kutler to lead responsible gaming strategy

25th July 2023 9:44 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has appointed Alison Kutler as the company's new vice president of sustainability and responsible gaming.

Kutler will be responsible for accelerating FanDuel's responsible gaming (RG) and sustainability strategy, including a continued emphasis on building a best-in-class customer protection framework across its sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy sports and retail functions.

She will also be responsible for FanDuel's continued sustainability efforts in keeping with parent company Flutter's Positive Impact Plan.

Kutler most recently served as senior vice president of global government affairs for Dapper Labs, a leading NFT and blockchain developer, and also held senior roles at Visa and PwC.

In addition, she has held positions in some of the highest levels of the United States government, including chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and special advisor to the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as well as the director of Trade Advocacy Center within the US Department of Commerce.

“We are very fortunate to have a professional of Alison's caliber join our team in this critical role at such an important time for our company and the industry,” said FanDuel president Christian Genetski. “Alison has had a distinguished career including 25 years' experience in high-level government and private sector roles leading business, regulatory, policy and public affairs strategies.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.47 per cent lower at 15,060.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

