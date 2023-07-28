Digitain hires Margarita Cruz as senior sales director  

Sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Margarita Cruz as senior sales director.

Cruz brings with her over 20 years of experience in sales and commercial roles across continental Europe, Latin America and North America, with her previous roles including commercial director for SBTech, and international commercial director for DraftKings following its acquisition of SBTech.

“I’m delighted to have Margarita join our team. With a depth of experience in sales and commercial development roles for some major platform providers,” said Digitain chief revenue Officer Iain Hutchison. “Margarita will support, provide and facilitate comprehensive solutions as Digitain expands its services to B2C partner operators in regulated markets.”

Commenting on her new appointment, Cruz said: “I’ve always admired Digitain over the years as the company has expanded its business solutions within the iGaming supply chain. The business puts its customers first and its people when delivering complex solutions for today’s multi-jurisdictional operators.

“I look forward to meeting with new and existing partners from our London office and working with the sales team and all departments over the months ahead.”