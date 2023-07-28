MGM Resorts names new chief customer and innovation officer

New York-listed betting and gaming operator MGM Resorts International has appointed Daniel Yang as chief customer and innovation officer.

In the newly created role, Yang will lead the company's global consumer success strategy, with a focus on maximizing growth and profitability.

He joins MGM Resorts from Aristocrat Leisure, where he served as chief strategy officer, and prior to that held various leadership roles at Viacom (now Paramount).

"Dan is a progressive, strategic thinker with a wealth of industry experience leveraging technology and digital strategies to enhance the guest experience in a truly meaningful and differentiating way," said MGM Resorts International CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. "Dan's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to drive organic growth through sales, marketing, loyalty, and product development. We're excited to have him as a member of our leadership team."

Commenting on his new appointment Yang said: "I'm thrilled to be joining MGM Resorts as the company continues to accelerate its plan to create and deploy high impact digital products and services supporting the customer experience in multiple channels.

"The company and its leaders are driven to position MGM Resorts as the world's premier gaming entertainment company, and the destination of choice for all their customer segments. I'm excited to partner with my new MGM colleagues to achieve this outcome."

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed at $50.09 per share in New York Thursday.