Rank brings in Keith Laslop as Board member

Rank Group has expanded its Board with the appointment of Gamesys’ former finance chief Keith Laslop as a non-executive director.

Laslop will join the company’s Board from 1 September and will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Laslop co-founded Intertain Group and served as chief financial officer at Gamesys Group between May 2013 and October 2021, and acted as a consultant following Bally's Corp’s acquisition of Gamesys until March of this year.

Intertain Group became JPJ Group in 2018 and then Gamesys Group in 2019, and was subsequently acquired by Bally's in 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Keith to the Rank board,” said Rank Group chair Alex Thursby. “His extensive financial and digital gaming experience will enhance the effectiveness and skillset of our Board and will support our growth strategy. We look forward to working with him over the coming years.”

Shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) were trading 1.61 per cent higher at 90.84 pence per share in London earlier Thursday, as the company released its preliminary results for fiscal year 2022/23.