Churchill Downs Inc. announces internal promotions

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has strengthened its senior leadership team with promotions for Betsy Janes and Justin Paul.

The internal promotions have seen Janes appointed senior vice president of government relations, with Paul assuming the role of senior vice president of operations.

Janes will continue to lead the development and implementation of the company’s political and legislative strategies, and Paul will work to further the growth of CDI.

Betsy has served as VP of government relations since June 2021, having joined the company in 2018 as director of government relations.

Since that time, she has successfully collaborated across all business units, managed lobbying firms across multiple jurisdictions, and led key legislative campaigns.

Paul joined CDI as senior director of legal affairs in May 2015 and was promoted in April 2017 to vice president and associate general counsel.

In January 2021, he was promoted to vice president of operations, where he has led strategic growth initiatives across all company business units and with key business partners.

“During their tenure, both Betsy and Justin have demonstrated the knowledge and ability to lead the company through an unprecedented time of growth,” said CDI president and chief operations officer Bill Mudd. “I am pleased to recognize their leadership and announce their well-deserved promotions.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NYSE:CHDN) closed 0.55 per cent higher at $124.65 per share in New York Wednesday.