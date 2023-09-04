Pragmatic Solutions brings in Michael Boylan as COO

iGaming technology provider Pragmatic Solutions has hired Michael Boylan as chief operating officer (COO).

Boylan brings a wealth of operational experience to the role, having served almost two decades in various positions including IT director at DAZN Bet and Entain, as well as director of service operations at LadbrokesCoral (part of Entain).

As COO, he is tasked with creating greater value for Pragmatic Solutions' client operators and supporting the rollout of innovations to the market.

“We are very excited to have Michael join our team," said Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang. “Great technology is developed and managed by smart, talented and passionate people. We are fortunate to have some of the best and the team keeps getting stronger.”

Commenting on his appointment Boylan said: “After circa 18-plus years on the B2C side of business it is with genuine excitement that I’m making a move into B2B with platform market-leader Pragmatic Solutions.

“I’ve been a licensee of their products for over a year now and can attest to the commitment and energy brought by the team to deliver a world class service and product to clients."