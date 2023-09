GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit has stepped down after 21 years at the helm of the gaming technology company.

Smurfit handed in his resignation on September 25 and will be replaced on an interim basis by chairman Seamus McGill, who will oversee the company’s ongoing strategic review process.

Smurfit remains a major shareholder of GAN and is in discussions with the company regarding a consulting agreement.

McGill has served on the board of directors of GAN for almost [...]