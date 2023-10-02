This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Soft2Bet names Martin Collins as chief business development officer

2nd October 2023 9:41 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Casino and sportsbook solutions provider Soft2Bet has appointed Martin Collins as its new chief business development officer.

Collins joins Soft2Bet from Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), where he served for nearly five years as director of sales and business development.

“We're happy to welcome Martin to Soft2Bet and looking forward to his vast experience and deep knowledge of our sector getting us to the next level,” said Soft2Bet CEO Uri Poliavich.

Collins said that with the worldwide platform, casino and sports B2B market continuing to diversify, there are unparalleled opportunities for providers with the right ‘tech’ solutions to bring value to operators, accelerating their growth.

“Soft2bet has and continues to invest heavily in its software and technology focusing specifically on factors that can shift the dial on behalf of their customers, consistently iterating and improving their offering, ensuring the offering is cutting edge and they will not be a bottleneck for customer growth,” he said.

“Armed with this arsenal of solutions, as well as a collaborative culture, both internally and externally, I believe Soft2bet can be a unique and flexible offering to many major operators in the market, consistently working with their customers to help them achieve their goals and I very much look forward to the challenge.”

