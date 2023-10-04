Yolo Group restructures operations

Yolo Group has bolstered its management team with Matthew D’Emanuele brought in to head up the company’s B2C division, and internal promotions for Jose Micallef and Joe McCallum.

The changes follow a restructuring of Yolo Group’s operations into three business verticals; Yolo Entertainment, Yolo Platform and Yolo Investments.

The first appointment has seen D’Emanuele appointed CEO of Yolo Entertainment, which comprises B2C brands including Bitcasino, Sportsbet.io, 8.io and other joint ventures.

D’Emanuele previously served as CEO of B2B software provider Eastrock Group, and director of operations at Gaming Innovation Group (GiG).

Meanwhile, Jose Micallef has been promoted to CEO of B2B division, Yolo Platform, which includes products such as the Hub88 content aggregator. Micallef previously served as managing director of Bombay Online, the live casino division of Yolo.

In addition, Joe McCallum takes a seat on the Yolo Group supervisory board, having been with the company for more than six years, including director of gaming for B2C and director of sportsbook.

“This restructure is a crucial step to ensure that our growth is managed consistently across the diverse range of brands, products and services we’ve built up over almost a decade,” said Yolo Group CEO Maarja Pärt. “I’d like to congratulate Matthew, Jose and Joe on their promotions and new positions.

“These structural changes signal a significant shift in the Yolo Group mindset, with all our business verticals becoming autonomous. With each functioning as a separate business and supporting our wider mission, we’ll be even better placed to keep our customers at the centre of the universe.”