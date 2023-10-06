Light & Wonder brings in Mark Yoseloff to drive table games growth

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has brought in former Shuffle Master chairman and CEO Mark Yoseloff as a table games consultant.

In the role, Yoseloff will leverage his industry knowledge to contribute to strategic initiatives to propel growth for the supplier’s global table games business.

Yoseloff currently serves as principal of Disruptive Gaming Technologies and worked for Shuffle Master for more than 12 years, transforming the business from a small start-up to a $1 billion company, which was sold to Bally Technologies in 2013 and subsequently to Scientific Games (now Light & Wonder) a year later.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark Yoseloff to Light & Wonder,” said Light & Wonder senior vice president of global table games Mike McKiski. “Mark’s exceptional track record and insights will be instrumental in steering our strategic initiatives and reinforces our commitment to delivering an elevated player experience.”

In addition to his strategic contributions, Mark will play a key role in the ideation of game design across all platforms, with particular focus on Felt-Based Table Games, Electronic Table Games and cross-platform content.

“I have been impressed by Light & Wonder’s management team and am thrilled to work with the team and contribute to the Company’s legacy of innovation within the gaming industry and the shuffler and utility space,” said Yoseloff. “Light & Wonder is continuously investing in innovations to enhance the player experience, and I’m looking forward to building on the foundation of current success to deliver groundbreaking solutions.”

The company will debut the first game created by Yoseloff at G2E Las Vegas next week, with Diamond Millions set to provide players with the chance to win a multi-million-dollar jackpot from a $5 bet.

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 0.78 per cent lower at $68.34 per share in New York Thursday.