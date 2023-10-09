This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Jumbo Interactive names Jatin Khosla as interim finance chief

9th October 2023 7:05 am GMT
SG

Jumbo Interactive has appointed Jatin Khosla as interim chief financial officer (CFO) as the company undertakes a review of its global finance and support services functions.

Khosla has served as head of investor relations since May 2021 and succeeds long-serving CFO David Todd, who has resigned due to health reasons.

Todd has served as CFO of Jumbo Interactive for more than sixteen years and will continue to offer his services to Jumbo in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition.

“I congratulate Jatin on his appointment, welcome him to the KMP team and look forward to working together to build on Jumbo’s success,” said Jumbo CEO and founder Mike Veverka. “Jatin has demonstrated a strong understanding of Jumbo’s operations and has strong relationships with the external market.

“With David’s resignation he has big shoes to fill, however I am confident he can bring his own brand of skill and energy to the role. I also wish to thank David for agreeing to work closely with Jatin to ensure a smooth transition and wish him the very best for the future. He’s earned it.”

On behalf of the board, chair Susan Forrester added: “We would like to thank David for his dedication and service over the last 16 years and the invaluable contribution he has made to Jumbo. We wish him well for the future.”

Shares in Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) were marginally higher at AUD$14.88 per share in Sydney Monday.

