Codere appoints new chief information and digital officer

10th October 2023 6:47 am GMT
Spanish gaming operator Codere Group has appointed Agustín González Tuñón as its new chief information and digital officer.

Tuñón has more than two decades of experience in digital transformation, technology, security and innovation, most recently serving as CIO of Spanish media group Atresmedia. Prior to that he was CIO for Movistar Prosegur Alarmas and Prosegur.

He will report directly to Codere CEO Gonzaga Higuero and is tasked with leading the company's digital transformation.

“In addition, he will focus on the development and execution of a technological strategy aligned with the group's general objectives, ensuring that technology is a lever for generating value,” said Codere in a statement.

“Likewise, he will ensure the security of the company's digital assets, including the protection of confidential data and the prevention of cyber threats, while overseeing the implementation of the group's technological teams and projects to drive growth and efficiency.”

