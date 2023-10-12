Churchill Downs names Patrick Neely as Exacta Systems president

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has promoted Patrick Neely to president of its newly acquired historical horse racing business Exacta Systems.

Neely will be responsible for the overall strategy and operations of Exacta, which was acquired in August and operates within CDI’s TwinSpires segment.

Neely has over 25 years of experience in law, advocacy and business development. He most recently served as chief development officer for Exacta, where he oversaw government affairs and business development strategy.

“As CDI continues to lead in the historical horse racing market, Patrick’s wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable additions to our leadership team,” said Ben Murr, senior vice president of CDI & president of TwinSpires and Online Gaming. “We look forward to continuing to grow this business with Patrick and the Exacta team.”

Commenting on his new role, Neely said: “As a founding member of Exacta, I’m thrilled for this opportunity to lead. I look forward to delivering operational improvements to CDI and continuing to service Exacta’s growing portfolio of third-party HHR operators in New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia and Wyoming.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) closed 0.79 per cent higher at $113.69 per share in New York Wednesday.