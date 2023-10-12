This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

Churchill Downs names Patrick Neely as Exacta Systems president

12th October 2023 6:45 am GMT
Churchill Downs
Playtech

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has promoted Patrick Neely to president of its newly acquired historical horse racing business Exacta Systems.

Neely will be responsible for the overall strategy and operations of Exacta, which was acquired in August and operates within CDI’s TwinSpires segment.

Neely has over 25 years of experience in law, advocacy and business development. He most recently served as chief development officer for Exacta, where he oversaw government affairs and business development strategy.

“As CDI continues to lead in the historical horse racing market, Patrick’s wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable additions to our leadership team,” said Ben Murr, senior vice president of CDI & president of TwinSpires and Online Gaming. “We look forward to continuing to grow this business with Patrick and the Exacta team.”

Commenting on his new role, Neely said: “As a founding member of Exacta, I’m thrilled for this opportunity to lead. I look forward to delivering operational improvements to CDI and continuing to service Exacta’s growing portfolio of third-party HHR operators in New Hampshire, Kentucky, Virginia and Wyoming.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) closed 0.79 per cent higher at $113.69 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Churchill Downs Inc Exacta Systems Historical Horse Racing Horse Racing United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Itai Pazner
Pontus Lindwall
Related Articles

Kentucky goes live with mobile sports betting

Arizona reports sports bets of $323 million in July

OpenBet powers Sports Illustrated’s first retail sportsbook in Michigan

Kentucky retail sports betting market goes live

Churchill Downs Inc. announces internal promotions

Kentucky approves temporary licenses ahead of sports betting launch

Churchill Downs Inc. completes Exacta Systems acquisition

Arizona sports wagers grow to $393 million in June

Kentucky begins countdown to legal sports betting

Arizona sports handle falls to $452 million in May

Churchill Downs Racetrack to resume racing in September

Record second quarter for Churchill Downs Incorporated

Online drives Illinois sports wagering growth in May

Kentucky sets September launch date for sports betting

Arizona posts $536 million in April sports handle

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat