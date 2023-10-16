This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Svenska Spel begins search for new CEO

16th October 2023 9:33 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Swedish gaming and lottery operator Svenska Spel has confirmed that Patrik Hofbauer will step down as president and CEO at the end of January after five years in the role.

Hofbauer has informed the company's board that he will be leaving Svenska Spel on 31 January 2024 to take up the role of president and CEO of Swedish telecommunications giant Telia on 1 February.

“Through his solid knowledge, great commitment and brilliant leadership qualities, Patrik Hofbauer has successfully led Svenska Spel during a time of major changes for the company,” said Svenska Spel chairman Erik Strand. “Svenska Spel is today a modern company that delivers sustainable gaming experiences.

“Patrik's personal leadership has navigated Svenska Spel through the reregulation of the gaming market in 2019 and he, together with the board and his team, has set a clear future agenda and strategy. Patrik is a person and company leader who makes a real difference and on behalf of the board I would like to extend a warm and big thank you to him for his valuable contribution to Svenska Spel.”

Commenting on his departure, Hofbauer said: “In recent years, I have had the privilege of leading Svenska Spel. It has been a fantastic journey together with our customers, partners and, not least, employees. It is not an easy decision to change roles or leave a company that I value so deeply.

“With a strong culture, a clear values ​​compass and hugely committed employees and leaders, Svenska Spel is in a position to continue delivering value for our customers, Sweden and the Swedish sports movement.”

Svenska Spel’s board has begun the process of recruiting a new president and CEO.

