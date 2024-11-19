Light & Wonder iGaming CEO confirms exit

Dylan Slaney, CEO of Light & Wonder’s iGaming division, has announced his departure from the company after seven years with the supplier.

Slaney has served as chief executive of the iGaming division since October 2021, having previously been senior vice president of gaming at Light & Wonder predecessor SG Digital.

He joined the business when it was NYX Gaming Group in October 2017.

“It’s been an incredible journey leading this business over the past seven years, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” said Slaney.

“Thank you to Light & Wonder for putting your trust in me as CEO and for the support to invest and grow the iGaming business.

“To the team at Light & Wonder iGaming, your dedication, passion and relentless “never settle” drive inspired me every day. I am confident that the best is yet to come for you and the business you have created. Thank you for the belief. Thank you for the memories.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 0.47 per cent lower at $92.80 per share in New York Monday.