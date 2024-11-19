Flutter reveals enlarged international division as UK&I CEO steps down

Flutter UK & Ireland CEO Ian Brown will step down at the end of 2024 as the operator restructures its international division.

Brown is departing after leading the division, which comprises of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Betting and Gaming and Tombola, since September 2022.

Kevin Harrington, CEO of PokerStars, will take over from Brown in January 2025. Harrington has been at Flutter since December 2012, originally joining as UK commercial director at Betfair.

The changes in the UK and Ireland business are a part of Flutter's new, simplified two-division organisational structure which sees the creation of a US and an enlarged Flutter International division.

Dan Taylor will continue to lead the operator’s international division, while FanDuel CEO Amy Howe will lead the US arm.

Flutter International will encompass the UK and Ireland, Asia-Pacific, Southern Europe and Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Brazil. Peter Jackson will remain in charge of the overall company.

Speaking on his decision to move away from Flutter, Brown commented: “The transformation over the last two years has been tremendously exciting. I am particularly proud that we have taken share in a challenging market, investing in customer innovation and our people.

“Kevin has a deep knowledge of our business, and I am confident he will build on the strong momentum to take Flutter UK and Ireland to new heights.

“I would like to say a sincere thank you to Peter and the whole Flutter team for what has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”

Harrington added: “I’m incredibly proud to be given the chance to take over and run a business I first joined more than a decade ago. I want to continue the work that has made Flutter the clear market leader across the UK and Ireland and maintain the high standards we have set – with responsible gambling at the core of all our work.”

Jackson said of Brown's departure: “Ian’s time at Flutter has been enormously successful. He has transformed the UK & Ireland business on almost every metric and he will be a hard act to follow. Kevin’s promotion is very well-deserved and the business will be in safe hands as we embark on the next phase of our growth plan.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (NYSE:FLTR) closed 0.58 per cent higher at $267.00 per share in New York Monday.