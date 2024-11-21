Catena Media appoints industry veteran to its board

Catena Media has appointed former Underdog Fantasy manager Stephen Taylor-Matthews as a non-executive director.

Taylor-Matthews is replacing Øystein Engebretsen after his six years of service on the company's board of directors.

Taylor-Matthews brings over two decades of iGaming and sports betting experience to Catena Media, having started in the industry in 2007 as senior product manager at Betgenius.

He has also served at the likes of Perform, Pinnacle Sports, Amelco and Underdog Fantasy.

“Catena Media is in a transformation phase and I’m excited to be joining the board at this juncture and to contributing my industry expertise and insight,” said Taylor-Matthews.

Erik Flinck, chair of Catena’s board, added: “Øystein has made a valuable and important contribution to Catena Media for more than six years. I warmly thank him for his efforts and wish him well in his current and future ventures.

“At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Stephen Taylor-Matthews to the board. His experience and expertise will be a valuable asset for Catena Media as we move forward.”

Shares in Catena Media plc (STO:CTM) were unchanged at SEK4.14 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.