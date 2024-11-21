This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay

Catena Media appoints industry veteran to its board

21st November 2024 9:55 am GMT
Catena Media

Catena Media has appointed former Underdog Fantasy manager Stephen Taylor-Matthews as a non-executive director.

Taylor-Matthews is replacing Øystein Engebretsen after his six years of service on the company's board of directors.

Taylor-Matthews brings over two decades of iGaming and sports betting experience to Catena Media, having started in the industry in 2007 as senior product manager at Betgenius.

He has also served at the likes of Perform, Pinnacle Sports, Amelco and Underdog Fantasy.

“Catena Media is in a transformation phase and I’m excited to be joining the board at this juncture and to contributing my industry expertise and insight,” said Taylor-Matthews.

Erik Flinck, chair of Catena’s board, added: “Øystein has made a valuable and important contribution to Catena Media for more than six years. I warmly thank him for his efforts and wish him well in his current and future ventures.

“At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Stephen Taylor-Matthews to the board. His experience and expertise will be a valuable asset for Catena Media as we move forward.”

Shares in Catena Media plc (STO:CTM) were unchanged at SEK4.14 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Affiliate Catena Media
Related Articles

Catena Media revenue slumps 33% in third quarter

Catena Media warns of €40 million impairment charge in Q3 2024

Catena Media revenue falls 14% in second quarter

Catena Media appoints industry newcomer as VP of product

Catena Media revenue declines 49% in first quarter

Catena Media names Michael Gerrow as CFO

Catena Media names Kindred executive Manuel Stan as new CEO

Catena Media begins search for new CEO to replace Michael Daly

Catena Media turns to AI to drive growth as Q4 revenue falls by 41%

Videoslots appoints new CCO amid Swedish licence approval

Raketech adds Marina Andersson and Patrick Jonker to Board

Oddschecker acquires SuperScommesse from Catena Media

Catena Media shares slump as Q3 revenue falls 28%

Catena Media completes review with sale of Italian assets for €19.8 million

US iGaming affiliates establish new trade association