Gambling Commission chair set to depart after three years

The chair of Britain’s Gambling Commission, Marcus Boyle, has confirmed his decision to step down from the role on 31 January 2025.

Boyle was appointed to the role in September 2021 and has led the regulator through a period of major regulatory change which also included the awarding and launch of the fourth UK National Lottery licence.

He has overseen the ongoing implementation of the White Paper into the Gambling Act 2005 review, which aims to reduce gambling harm. Boyle has also been in charge of recruiting a new board of commissioners.

He leaves the regulator a few months into a three-year strategy focusing on transparency and data use.

“The past three years have been very significant for the Commission as it takes forward measures set out in the Gambling Act Review and the start of the fourth National Lottery licence,” said Gambling Minister Baroness Twycross

“I am grateful for Marcus’s hard work and commitment to the Gambling Commission and public service over his tenure and wish him the best for his future endeavours.”