Stockholm-listed gaming operator Enlabs has appointed George Ustinov as its new president and CEO with immediate effect.

Ustinov, who was only recently promoted to chief operating officer (COO) and deputy CEO in December, succeeds Robert Andersson, who has stepped down after two years in the role.

Andersson is likely to remain with the company as a board director, with Enlabs’ Nomination Committee intending to propose Andersson’s election at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.

“Robert has during his time at Enlabs [...]