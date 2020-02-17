This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Paysafe appoints new chief technology officer

17th February 2020 8:43 am GMT

Global payments provider Paysafe Group has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Sujit Unni as chief technology officer (CTO).

In his new role, Unni will be responsible for driving Paysafe’s tech strategy, including the design and architecture of the supplier’s end-to-end technology landscape.

Unni joins Paysafe from Barclays where he most recently served as chief information officer (CIO) and managing director of UK lending platforms. Prior to Barclays, Unni held senior positions at Vantiv, JP Morgan, Travelex and HSBC.

He will be based in Paysafe’s London office and will report into group chief information officer Roy Aston.

“I am delighted to welcome Sujit to Paysafe at such an exciting time in our growth journey and I’m confident he will be a real asset to our technology leadership team as we drive forward our vision of being the world’s leading specialised payments platform,” said Paysafe group chief information officer Roy Aston.

“Sujit’s wealth of experience in the payments industry and strong technical knowledge will bring huge value to the team.”

Commenting on his appointment Unni said: “Paysafe has a really clear technology vision and I’m really looking forward to working with Roy and the whole team to drive it forward.”

