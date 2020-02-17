This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
William Hill names Adrian Marsh as next finance chief

17th February 2020 10:26 am GMT
William Hill

London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has appointed Adrian Marsh as its next chief financial officer (CFO).

Marsh will replace incumbent CFO Ruth Prior, who announced her resignation at the start of the year, and will join William Hill from international packaging business DS Smith, where he has held the position of group CFO for the past seven years.

Prior to that role, he was group director of tax, treasury and corporate finance at supermarket giant Tesco, and also held CFO positions at AstraZeneca and Pilkington.

“I am delighted to welcome Adrian to the board,” said William Hill chief executive Ulrik Bengtsson. “As a proven CFO of a FTSE listed company with M&A, deal execution and multi-sector finance experience in US and European markets, he will be able to make a significant contribution to William Hill in the enablement of the strategy and is a great addition to the team.”

Commenting on his appointment Marsh said: “I am extremely excited to be joining William Hill at such a key time in the company’s history, and look forward to supporting Ulrik and the rest of board in delivering their growth plans for the future.”

William Hill has yet to confirm Prior’s date of departure or the effective date of Marsh’s appointment to the board.

Shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading up marginally by 0.14 per cent to 181.05 pence per share in London earlier Monday.

