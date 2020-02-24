Net Gaming Europe names Robert Andersson as new CEO

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Net Gaming Europe has appointed Robert Andersson as its new president and chief executive with immediate effect.

Andersson succeeds Marcus Teilman, who has stepped down after nearly eight years in the role.

Net Gaming said the purpose of the change was to create better conditions for the company to return to growth, while maintaining profitability and generating shareholder value in the short and long term.

“Marcus has led Net Gaming’s transformation from a small gaming operator to a leading player in lead generation,” said Net Gaming Europe chairman Henrik Kvick. “I and the entire board thank Marcus for his time and great commitment to Net Gaming and wish him all the best in the future.”

Net Gaming’s new CEO Andersson has a wealth of experience in the iGaming sector, having most recently served as president and CEO of Stockholm-listed operator Enlabs. Prior to Enlabs, he was founding partner of ISBIT Games and served as CEO of Catena Media for over two years.

“After a challenging 2019, we are in need of change and new energy,” said Kvick. “With Robert, we are getting a CEO who has successfully driven growth companies in our industry and built forward-looking and innovative organisations at a fast pace and with high execution power.

“Robert will capitalise on the great potential of lead generation globally and lead the Company back to organic growth.”

Commenting on his appointment Andersson said: “Net Gaming is in an exciting position in a very dynamic market. It will be incredibly exciting to work with the team at Net Gaming to accelerate growth and create the next chapter in Net Gaming.”

Shares in Net Gaming Europe AB (STO:NETG) were trading down 3.86 per cent at SEK3.49 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.