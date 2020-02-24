This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Login/Register
Quickspin
SBTECH
Optima

Net Gaming Europe names Robert Andersson as new CEO

24th February 2020 10:58 am GMT

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Net Gaming Europe has appointed Robert Andersson as its new president and chief executive with immediate effect.

Andersson succeeds Marcus Teilman, who has stepped down after nearly eight years in the role.

Net Gaming said the purpose of the change was to create better conditions for the company to return to growth, while maintaining profitability and generating shareholder value in the short and long term.

“Marcus has led Net Gaming’s transformation from a small gaming operator to a leading player in lead generation,” said Net Gaming Europe chairman Henrik Kvick. “I and the entire board thank Marcus for his time and great commitment to Net Gaming and wish him all the best in the future.”

Net Gaming’s new CEO Andersson has a wealth of experience in the iGaming sector, having most recently served as president and CEO of Stockholm-listed operator Enlabs. Prior to Enlabs, he was founding partner of ISBIT Games and served as CEO of Catena Media for over two years.

“After a challenging 2019, we are in need of change and new energy,” said Kvick. “With Robert, we are getting a CEO who has successfully driven growth companies in our industry and built forward-looking and innovative organisations at a fast pace and with high execution power.

“Robert will capitalise on the great potential of lead generation globally and lead the Company back to organic growth.”

Commenting on his appointment Andersson said: “Net Gaming is in an exciting position in a very dynamic market. It will be incredibly exciting to work with the team at Net Gaming to accelerate growth and create the next chapter in Net Gaming.”

Shares in Net Gaming Europe AB (STO:NETG) were trading down 3.86 per cent at SEK3.49 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.

Related Tags
Affiliate Casino Net Gaming Europe Sweden
Related Articles

Net Gaming Europe sees revenue and profit decline in 2019

Stock Index

Tough Q3 for Net Gaming Europe as revenue and profit falls

Net Gaming Europe struggles in second quarter as revenue declines 24%

GI Stocks: First half boon for Evolution and Caesars

Net Gaming acquires UK betting affiliate Max Free Bets

Net Gaming shares slump as first quarter revenue declines

Net Gaming benefits from affiliate focus as Q4 revenue grows

Sweden’s Net Gaming targets DACH growth through proposed acquisition

M&A activity drives Nordic success

Finnplay
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Solutions
NSOFT
SG Reimagine
Greentube
Playtech
SBTECH
Optima